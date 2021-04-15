Watch
Michigan city considering 2-day music fest with marijuana

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 12:04:07-04

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A city in southwestern Michigan is considering a buzz-and-beats summer festival.

A promoter has applied for a permit to hold a two-day event in Niles with live music and marijuana vendors.

Germaine Redding has proposed July 16-17, but September dates would be more likely as Michigan tries to emerge from the pandemic.

The Niles City Council discussed the issue Monday but didn’t take action.

Administrator Ric Huff wants his staff to study the plan and talk to cities that have held similar events.

Alcohol wouldn’t be allowed, but the 24 vendors would include eight with marijuana, according to the permit application.

The event would be open to people 21 and older.

