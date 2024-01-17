MI advocacy group hopes state legislature invests more in tobacco prevention programs

MICHIGAN (WXMI) — As Michigan lawmakers reconvene in Lansing, Jodi Radke says they face a historic opportunity this legislative session that could help fewer people in the state smoke or vape.

“We just hope that the elected officials agree and prioritize their kids and their health,” said Radke.

Radke co-chairs the Keep MI Kids Tobacco Free Alliance, an advocacy group made up of more than 120 organizations across the state. She calls Michigan’s use of the substance a problem.

“Michigan trends along with a number of states that's referred to as tobacco nation,” said Radke. “They’re the 12 states where smoking is 50% more common than in the rest of the country and that those 12 states are 21% of the total population, but have 28% of the total smokers across the country.”

According to Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), each year, the habit kills 16,200 people and costs the state $5.33 billion in direct health care needs.

Radke partly blames the numbers on a lack of investment since 2012 in tobacco prevention programs.

A report released earlier this month from CTFK found Michigan plans to spend $1.8 million on those efforts, or 1.6 percent of the $110.6 million the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended the state spends. Nationally, the group says the rate ties West Virginia for last place.

“When we’re able to fully fund the programs at the level CDC recommends, we know there's a direct correlation in decreased use rates and people's understanding of the harms and hazards of use of nicotine products,” said Radke.

Radke believes if Michigan legislators increased funds and passed S.B. 647-654 introduced last November in the state senate, the trends could change.

The legislation package awaits a committee hearing but if approved, would tax e-cigarettes and vapes, end the sale of flavored tobacco products, and require tobacco sellers to posses a license, and more.

Radke encourages lawmakers to consider their constituents and themselves as they get back to work.

“We know exactly what policies work to reverse the trends we're seeing,” said Radke.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube