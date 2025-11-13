Mel Trotter Ministries 'Turkey Drop' collecting frozen turkeys for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries is collecting frozen turkeys for families across West Michigan, in their ongoing fight against food insecurity. 2025 will be the 22nd year the annual Turkey Drop will happen, with a goal to collect over 5,000 turkeys on Wednesday, November 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mel Trotter Ministries says the need for providing families food is even greater due to inflation, economic hardships, and reduced government resources. Donations to the organization can be made with both frozen turkeys and cash. Every $20 donation to Mel Trotter will count as one turkey towards their goal. You can go to turkeydrop.org to make a donation, or visit one of these several participating locations:



Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Drive

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive

Mel Trotter Ministries Jenison Thrift Store, 7500 Cottonwood Drive

Mel Trotter Ministries Grand Rapids, 225 Commerce Avenue

Muskegon Rescue Mission-Men's Shelter, 400 W. Laketon Avenue

Gateway Mission-Holland Men's Center, 166 S. River Avenue

Feeding America West Michigan will provide storage and distribution of turkeys leading up to Thanksgiving.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube