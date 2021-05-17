Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meijer allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without face masks

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Meijer Store
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:52:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer will now allow fully vaccinated customers to shop without a face mask.

Meijer confirmed Monday that fully vaccinated customers are now allowed to shop without a face covering.

Customers who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a face mask while shopping, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.

Meijer says its employees will still be required to wear face coverings while they “evaluate regulatory requirements.”

Last week, Meijer said it would continue to require masks in their stores despite both the CDC and MDHHS revising their mask guidance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time