Meijer allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without face masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer will now allow fully vaccinated customers to shop without a face mask.

Customers who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a face mask while shopping, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.

Meijer says its employees will still be required to wear face coverings while they “evaluate regulatory requirements.”

Last week, Meijer said it would continue to require masks in their stores despite both the CDC and MDHHS revising their mask guidance.

