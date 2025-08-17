Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mears residents asked to shelter in place during search for man believed to be armed in the woods

MEARS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a man believed to be armed in Oceana County and have asked residents in a portion of Mears to shelter in place.

According to a post from MSP on X, troopers with the Hart Post are looking for 59-year-old Don Stapel Jr., who may be in the woods.

Residents living along the 7500 block of Fox Road, just east of North 34th Avenue, have been asked to shelter in place.

MSP said Stapel was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Michigan State Police stated that they are still gathering details and will provide updates as they become available.

