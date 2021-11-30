MDHHS expands Opioid Health Home program to additional counties

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its Opioid Health Home initiative to more counties to provide intensive care management and care coordination services for Medicaid beneficiaries with an opioid use disorder.

The expansion will allow thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria to receive OHH services, according to a news release Tuesday.

Regions/counties now included in the program are:

Counties in the Upper Peninsula

21 northern-most counties of the Lower Peninsula

Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties

Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties

Wayne County

Macomb County

Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties

Individuals who meet the criteria are able to work with a team of providers who will attend to their complete health and social needs.

Participation is voluntary and enrolled beneficiaries can opt out at any time.

“The expansion of Opioid Health Home program will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “For enrolled beneficiaries, the Health Home will function as the central point of contact for directing patient-centered care across the broader health care system.”

In Michigan, half of Medicaid beneficiaries have an untreated mental illness and more than two-thirds have an untreated substance use disorder, according to MDHHS.