KALAMAZOO, Mich — After a long election night and hours of waiting for results, Sean McCann is looking ahead to what comes next.

The Associated Press projected the Democratic state senator as the winner of Michigan’s 4th Congressional District race Wednesday afternoon, defeating Republican incumbent Huizenga. The AP called the race at 1:13 p.m.

The result flips a congressional seat previously held by Huizenga, who has served in Congress since 2011.

The victory came after a long night for McCann and his supporters in downtown Kalamazoo.

Watch: McCann looks ahead after victory in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

McCann looks ahead after victory in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

At his election watch party Tuesday night, Zimmer, chair of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party, acknowledged just how close the race was expected to be.

“We know that this is going to be an incredibly close election,” Zimmer said. “But we still have hope. We're really optimistic that Sean's going to be able to turn it out.”

By Wednesday, the focus had shifted from campaigning to what McCann hopes to accomplish in Washington.

Among the priorities he identified are lowering costs, expanding access to health care, ending what he characterized as a chaotic tariff policy and working toward an end to the war in Iran.

“The need to bring people's costs down, try to bring this war in Iran to an end, end the chaotic tariff policy, and expand health care for people,” McCann said.

With Democrats taking control of Congress, McCann said the party now has to deliver on the promises its candidates made during the campaign. But doing that will still require working with Republican President Donald Trump and members of the opposing party.

“My approach has been not about partisan bickering or trying to be divisive,” McCann said. “It's been returning to sort of that Carl Levin, Fred Upton model of working across the aisle when it makes sense.”

McCann said building relationships with both Democrats and Republicans will be important when they can produce results for the people he represents.

He also addressed voters who supported his opponent, saying his responsibility extends beyond those who voted for him.

“I'm deeply committed to representing all people in the community and working hard to hopefully earn their vote in the future,” McCann said.

McCann plans to tour the district to thank voters and begin developing plans to hold town halls.

He also said he is heading to Washington this weekend for new member orientation.

