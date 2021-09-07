Man receives prison time after sexually assaulting various women

LANSING, Mihc. — One man is facing prison time after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Brad Allen Risner, 29, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second habitual offender and faces additional sexual assault charges in Jackson and Calhoun counties, which are also Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) prosecutions.

Risner’s victim reported the assault in 2013 but the evidence kit was not submitted for testing as the case was deemed “he said, she said”.

In 2016, the kit was tested and Risner was identified as the subject and was known as such since the beginning.

Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. Lightvoet sentenced Risner to between 10 and 22 years in prison, with credit for 252 days authorities report.

The convicted man must also register as a sex offender and was ordered to not have contact with the survivor in the case.

"Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors who long thought they would never see their abuser held accountable,” Attorney General Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work done by the Kalamazoo SAKI team to secure this conviction and I will continue to support the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office in this important initiative.”

“The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative work that is being done here in Kalamazoo is producing real and meaningful results,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said. “This violent sexual predator being sent to prison will protect the citizens of Kalamazoo and other communities for years to come. It is certainly satisfying to me to know that we are making a difference."

Risner was charged by the Kalamazoo County SAKI in Dec. 2019 and is scheduled for trial in Jackson beginning Sept. 28 on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for a 2010 sexual assault and is is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Calhoun County for sexual assaults committed in 2006 according to the Michigan Department of the Attorney General.

Due to COVID-19, the criminal case was delayed until Risner entered his plea in August 2021.

