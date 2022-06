GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An adult male was injured after being shot in Grand Rapids on Sunday Morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at around 4 a.m. The incident occurred near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue Southeast and Sycamore Street Southeast.

The man’s injuries were reported as serious, but not life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

