Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in serious but stable condition after a gunshot wound in face

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:11 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 05:11:18-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 19-year-old man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot in the face.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Ravine Road in Kalamazoo around 3:30 Saturday morning.

The man was taken to the emergency room. Police were on scene to investigate and collect evidence. No suspect has been located or identified.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Office or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month