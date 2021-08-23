Man dies after getting thrown from car during rollover crash in Cass County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old Dowagiac man is dead after a rollover crash threw him from his vehicle early Monday morning in Cass County.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 3:30 a.m. to the crash near M-62 Highway and Sink Road in Silver Creek Township, according to a news release.

Their investigation showed the driver, Enrique Aguirre, had been going eastbound when he left the roadway, overturning the car multiple times.

Aguirre succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Deputies say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, but don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.