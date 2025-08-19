Man dies after being pinned between vehicle, tree in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A man died after a car accident on Grand Rapids' southeast side Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the accident on private property in the 2500 block of Annchester Drive SE.

Police say the man hit a tree, got out of his car, then it started to roll. He reportedly tried to stop the car when he became pinned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

"This was a tragic accident. On behalf of GRPD, we extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," said Sgt. Justin Ewald, the Traffic Unit supervisor.

