Man drowns after falling from dock at Spring Lake marina

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man died Friday night after falling in the water from a boat dock.

This happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say the man kept a boat at the marina and fell off the same dock where his boat was kept.

The Ottawa County Dive Team used an underwater robot to try and find the man. The team eventually found him underwater.

The drowning remains under investigation and the man’s name has not been released.