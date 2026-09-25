Major fire burns at East Jordan Plastics in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A major fire is burning at East Jordan Plastics in South Haven, with smoke visible for miles.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, the fire started Friday afternoon in pallets of plastic stored outside the facility. Flames have since spread inside the factory.

Early propane explosions threw tanks hundreds of feet into the air.

At least 6 agencies are fighting the third-alarm fire. South Haven Area Emergency Services says the fire is far from under control.

All employees evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported.

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