Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mackinac Bridge to stop accepting Canadian currency this fall

Mackinac Bridge file photo
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mackinac Bridge file photo
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 13:46:26-04

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Starting this fall, Canadian currency will no longer be accepted at the Mackinac Bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says they met last week and decided to no longer accept Canadian currency starting October 1.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority director tells FOX 17 that Canadian customers will be able to continue using a MacPass or use credit/debit payment methods, such as Apple Pay.

The director says these give a much more favorable rate of exchange.

The change takes effect on October 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward