LIVE BLOG: Crashes close down several West Michigan freeways

Heavy lake effect snow bands and strong winds played havoc on drivers Tuesday across West Michigan. We are tracking a number of closures on freeways. Check back into this page throughout the day for the latest updates.

M-6 East at Broadmoor Avenue

A crash involving dozens of vehicles, including several semi trucks closed eastbound M-6 at Broadmoor Avenue in southern Kent County.

The pile-up near the Thornapple River Drive overpass involved at least 30 cars, per dispatchers. First responders were told there could be at least one person pinned in their vehicles, according to Michigan State Police.



Please avoid eastbound M-6 at Broadmoor due to a multi-vehicle crash, with a possible pin-in reported. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is significantly impacted.

— MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 27, 2026

Video from a Michigan Department of Transportation camera showed traffic backed up for miles, with several drivers using the emergency turnarounds to get on the westbound lanes of M-6.

The freeway was shutdown at Broadmoor, the last off-ramp on M-6 before it ends at the interchange with I-96. Possible detours include taking Broadmoor north to Patterson, up to 36th Street, and over to the I-96 ramps.

MDOT Traffic on eastbound M-6 sits at a standstill after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Thornapple River Drive overpass.

The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m.

I-196 near Glenn

A crash on I-196 in southwestern Allegan County closed the southbound lanes at 109th Avenue, the exit marked for Glenn.

Michigan State Police said at least 17 vehicles, including 5 semi trucks were involved.

Luckily no serious injuries were reported.

— MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) January 27, 2026

Whiteout conditions happened in the area, per state police.

The crash was reported around 10:21 a.m.

I-94 at Westnedge Avenue

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed by a crash near the Westnedge Avenue exit. It happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

MDOT reported two lanes of I-94 reopened around 11:20 a.m.

— MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) January 27, 2026

