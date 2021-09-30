Leaf peeping season is here! Check out W. Michigan's best county roads to see fall colors

Leaf peeping season is here, and there’s a new online tool to help you find the best areas to check out fall colors near you.
The County Road Association of Michigan teamed up with the state’s 83 county road agencies to develop MiBackroads, a webpage listing the best county roads to check out fall colors.
Everything is listed in alphabetical order and the webpage is very easy to navigate.
“West Michigan is bursting with color at this time of year and taking a fall color tour is an excellent way to take in the beauty of the fall leaves,” said Denise Donohue, executive director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan. “It’s a safe activity for all to enjoy during these unprecedented times.”
Here are the roads the County Road Association of Michigan has deemed the best fall color drives in West Michigan. You can see the best fall color tour roads for other areas of the state on MiBackroads.
Peak viewing conditions for West Michigan are expected from October 4-11.
Berrien County
- Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63
- M-63 south to St. Joseph
- Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo
- Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road
- Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan
Kalamazoo County
- G Avenue – 2nd Street to 6th Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township
- U Avenue – 29th Street to 32nd Street, Brady Township
- O Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Climax Township
- 37th Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township
- AB Avenue – Douglas Avenue to 12th Street, Cooper Township
- R Avenue – 29th Street to 34th Street, Pavilion Township
- East CD Avenue – 24th Street to D Avenue, Richland Township
- 5th Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township
- 39th Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township
- Y Avenue – Portage Road to 24th Street, Schoolcraft Township
- 8th Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township
- YZ Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Wakeshma Township
Kent County
- Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road
- Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue
- Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- 5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road
- Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road
- Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
Muskegon County
- Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road
- Along Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake
Ottawa County
- Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park
- Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne
- Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/S. Lake Avenue in Village of Spring Lake to Lamont
- Mercury Drive/Green Street/N. Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park