Leaf peeping season is here! Check out W. Michigan's best county roads to see fall colors

Leaf peeping season is here, and there’s a new online tool to help you find the best areas to check out fall colors near you.

The County Road Association of Michigan teamed up with the state’s 83 county road agencies to develop MiBackroads, a webpage listing the best county roads to check out fall colors.

Everything is listed in alphabetical order and the webpage is very easy to navigate.

“West Michigan is bursting with color at this time of year and taking a fall color tour is an excellent way to take in the beauty of the fall leaves,” said Denise Donohue, executive director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan. “It’s a safe activity for all to enjoy during these unprecedented times.”

Here are the roads the County Road Association of Michigan has deemed the best fall color drives in West Michigan. You can see the best fall color tour roads for other areas of the state on MiBackroads.

Peak viewing conditions for West Michigan are expected from October 4-11.

Berrien County

Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan

Kalamazoo County

G Avenue – 2 nd Street to 6 th Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township

Street to 6 Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township U Avenue – 29 th Street to 32 nd Street, Brady Township

Street to 32 Street, Brady Township O Avenue – 38 th Street to 42 nd Street, Climax Township

Street to 42 Street, Climax Township 37 th Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township

Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township AB Avenue – Douglas Avenue to 12 th Street, Cooper Township

Street, Cooper Township R Avenue – 29 th Street to 34 th Street, Pavilion Township

Street to 34 Street, Pavilion Township East CD Avenue – 24 th Street to D Avenue, Richland Township

Street to D Avenue, Richland Township 5 th Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township

Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township 39 th Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township

Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township Y Avenue – Portage Road to 24 th Street, Schoolcraft Township

Street, Schoolcraft Township 8 th Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township

Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township YZ Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Wakeshma Township

Kent County

Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Muskegon County

Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road

Along Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake

Ottawa County