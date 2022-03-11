Laws let parole board wait 5 years to review certain inmates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New laws allow the Michigan Parole Board to delay reviews of killers and other violent offenders so they occur every five years instead of every one or two years.

The bipartisan measures signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer address what supporters say was an unintended consequence of a 2018 law changing parole rules.

The legislation was spurred by victims who survived Lansing-area serial killer Don Miller.

Among the changes in the 2018 law was a provision that shortened the maximum period between parole reviews for an inmate who was denied despite having a high or average probability of release.