Large grain dryer fire breaks out in Alpine Twp. Wednesday

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Alpine Township Fire Department was dispatched to an agricultural fire in the 7400 block of Vinton NW. Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Alpine Firefighters Association, units arrived on scene to find a large grain dryer on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any spreading to adjacent structures, working alongside mutual aid partners.

There were no reported injuries.

