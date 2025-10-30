Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Large grain dryer fire breaks out in Alpine Twp. Wednesday

Alpine Township Fire Department
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Alpine Township Fire Department was dispatched to an agricultural fire in the 7400 block of Vinton NW. Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Alpine Firefighters Association, units arrived on scene to find a large grain dryer on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any spreading to adjacent structures, working alongside mutual aid partners.

There were no reported injuries.

