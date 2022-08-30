Red flag warning issued at Holland State Park amid hazardous lake conditions

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland State Park has issued a red flag warning amid hazardous conditions along the lakeshore Tuesday morning.

The public is asked to stay clear of Lake Michigan while the warning is in effect.

WATCH: Ottawa County releases Red Flag PSA to promote water safety

Ottawa County releases Red Flag PSA to promote water safety

We’re told waves have reached heights of three to five feet and the water is notably dangerous near all piers.

The park also says winds will remain above 15 miles per hour for the majority of Tuesday.

