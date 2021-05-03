Zeeland gets new outdoor hand sanitizing stations

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland has two new outdoor hand sanitizing stations, thanks to the Rotary Club of Zeeland.

The Rotary Club of Zeeland gifted the custom-designed sanitizing stations as part of a public health initiative to support the community.

Rotary Club worked with Zeeland’s Shopping Area Redevelopment Board to design and place the new stations.

Right now the hand sanitizing stations are located along the sidewalks of Main St., in the center block of downtown between Elm and Church St., but the stations are portable and can be moved as needed.

The city will be responsible for maintaining the stations and refilling the sanitizer.

“It is a privilege when local service organizations, such as Rotary approach the city with partnership ideas. Together we can accomplish so much more. These sanitizing stations will be a great addition to downtown Zeeland and the timing couldn’t be more perfect as more and more people are returning to their regular routines and visiting downtown” said City Marketing Director Abby deRoo.

