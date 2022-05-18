Walters Gardens expanding in Zeeland Charter Township with new greenhouse

ZEELAND, Mich. — Walters Gardens, Inc. is expanding in Zeeland Charter Township. The company’s new 40,000-square-foot greenhouse is expected to create 50 new jobs.

The company will be investing $9,150,000 in the expansion. It is the first in a planned 10-year multi-phase project. Lakeshore Advantage, which works with companies for growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, connected Walters Gardens with local resources. The project received a $95,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Commission of Agriculture & Rural Development. It also received a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption from Zeeland Charter Township.

“The new greenhouse complex is the key to our continued success,” said Walters Gardens’ COO Ryan Hop. “It is designed for continued expansion in the future in a way that allows effective, efficient growing of perennials for our customers.”

“Walters Gardens has distinguished itself as a global player and to see their growth is exciting,” said Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens. “This local, family-owned company has experienced such success and we are grateful they continue to choose our region as a place to grow and thrive.”

Construction on the new greenhouse is scheduled to begin this spring.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube