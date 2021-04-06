Suspicious incident under investigation in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious incident in Zeeland involving the potential forcing of a pedestrian into a large white box truck today.

A witness claims an altercation occurred between the occupants of the white truck and a pedestrian on Gordon St. and 64 Ave.

Sheriffs responded, but were unable to locate anyone involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.