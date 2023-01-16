Spring Lake Fire Department responds to fire at home on West Spring Lake Road

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Spring Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a residence on West Spring Lake Road on Sunday.

According to the Spring Lake Fire Department, they responded to the scene at around 6:22 p.m. The calls indicated a possible attic fire. Everyone, including pets, were reported as being out of the structure.

When the first units arrived, they found smoke coming from the eves at the rear of the structure. After the crews entered the home, the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

The damage from the fire was limited to a room in the back of the structure. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

