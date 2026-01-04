Sheriff's Office cruiser hit by vehicle while assisting at crash scene

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a Sheriff's Office cruiser was damaged while assisting at a crash scene on the I-96 freeway.

Officials say deputies were on scene around 7:37 P.M. Saturday near the 23 mile marker on I-96 eastbound, for a one car property damage crash. On the scene about 20 minutes later, a Jeep struck one of the cruisers whose emergency lights were active at the time. After hitting the Deputy's cruiser, the Jeep slid and struck a wrecker vehicle, whose lights were also activated.

Both the wrecker and the Sheriff's Office cruiser were unoccupied during the crash, and sustained damage. No one on the scene was hurt, including the driver of the Jeep.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it wants to remind drivers to take account for the inclement weather and slow down, especially at this time of year. Michigan law requires motorists slow down and move over if possible when passing emergency vehicles parked along roadways.

OCSO says the crash remains under investigation.

