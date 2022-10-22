Watch Now
Sheriff: Motorcyclist hospitalized after driver runs red light in Ottawa Co.

Posted at 9:59 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 21:59:51-04

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday after getting hit by a car.

Deputies responded to the intersection of the 196 Business Loop and 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a man from Zeeland was riding his motorcycle on 84th Avenue when a woman from Zeeland ran a red light on the business loop and hit the motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the motorcyclist did not get hurt.

