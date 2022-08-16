Sheriff: motorcyclist airlifted after serious crash in Park Township

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after being airlifted due to serious injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

A 64-year-old man from Hudsonville was hurt, deputies confirm, when he was hit by another vehicle while driving his motorcycle down Ottawa Beach Road.

The motorcyclist was moving west on Ottawa Beach Road, when a transit van, driven by a 34-year-old from West Olive, failed to yield while making a left turn onto Forest Hills Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says that the van turned directly in front of the motorcyclist, causing the crash.

The driver of the van was not harmed.

Deputies also said that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

