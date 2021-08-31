Residents asked to shelter in place after air release of dry powder in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland officials have shut down an area near Vertellus Chemical after an air release of dry powder Tuesday morning.

Though no immediate danger to the public has been identified, residents and businesses within the affected area were asked to shelter in place, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The affected area at this time – air monitoring is continuing – is between Washington and Roosevelt, and between Centennial and State, just west and north of Vertellus Chemical.

Zeeland Fire, Ottawa County Hazmat and other public safety agencies are on site.

Schools in the city have been notified and buses in the area will be suspended while clean-up is underway.