Pure Michigan: 2 historic lighthouses awarded $100,000 in grants for preservation

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — With the bodies of water Michigan has, it's no surprise that lighthouses are common on our freshwater coasts.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that two historic lighthouses are awarded in total $100,00 in preservation grants.

The two grant recipients are the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association and the City of Grand Haven.

The grants are from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office, and funding for the grants came from the sales of specialty Save Our Lights license plates.

The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association will be receiving $40,000 for the Ludington lighthouse, as the City of Grand Haven will be given $60,000. Both lighthouses are hiring a contractor to rehabilitate the historic structures.

According to the press release, there are more than 120 lighthouses along Michigan's 3,200 miles of shoreline.

“Michigan has more lighthouses than any other state, and these beacons stand tall as icons of our shoreline communities," said Michigan’s State Historic Preservation Officer Mark A. Rodman in a press release."As a result of enduring decades of harsh weather, our lighthouses require constant maintenance and attention."

