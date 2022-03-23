Pedestrian killed after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Holland Township identified

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 58-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend has been identified.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Dewys from Holland was hit while walking on the sidewalk after a pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Oscar Mar-Arteaga sideswiped a vehicle Saturday on Butternut Drive in Holland Township, lost control and his truck veered onto the sidewalk.

According to deputies, Dewys died at the scene.

RELATED: Suspect named in crash that left a 58-year-old man dead

The sheriff’s office says Mar-Arteaga’s truck also hit six separate cars after hitting Dewys before finally coming to a stop.

Mar-Arteaga has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated causing death.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking to speak with an unidentified woman who was walking with Dewys at the time of the crash. Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

