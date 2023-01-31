NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa Actions Facebook Tweet Email Part of I-196 closed due to Ottawa County crash file photo By: FOX 17 Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 31, 2023 and last updated 2023-01-31 11:31:37-05 OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-196 is shut down following a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday morning.The closure affects both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue, according to dispatchers.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered