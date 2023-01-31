Watch Now
Part of I-196 closed due to Ottawa County crash

Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 31, 2023
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-196 is shut down following a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday morning.

The closure affects both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue, according to dispatchers.

