Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 27, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

The decision this week came eight months after David Werking won a lawsuit against his parents.

Werking says they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items.

Werking had lived at his parents' Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert. Besides compensating their son, Werking's parents also must pay $14,500 to his attorney.

