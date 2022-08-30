Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responds to three-car crash in Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-car personal injury crash in Coopersville on Tuesday, at around 2:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving a 2014 Nissan northbound on 68th Avenue. Although he stopped at a stop sign, he proceeded into the intersection without yielding to traffic on Cleveland. A westbound pickup truck was unable to avoid the Nissan and struck it. The truck was driven by a 60-year-old man from Conklin.

The vehicles then struck a third vehicle, which was stopped at a stop sign for southbound 68th Avenue. It was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Allegan.

The driver of the Nissan was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by Coopersville/Polkton Fire Rescue. He was then taken to Spectrum Butterworth with head and neck injuries. The other two drivers were not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube