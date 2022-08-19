Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responds to crash in Tallmadge Township that left vehicle in pond

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that left a vehicle in a pond in Tallmadge Township on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Linden Drive near Winans Street. Officials responded to the scene at around 8:24 p.m.

The investigation showed that a 31-year-old man from Kentwood was driving a red Subaru Forester and heading south bound on Linden Drive. He failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went onto the gravel shoulder. After he corrected, the vehicle drifted across Linden Drive. It then rolled down an embankment into a pond, where it also collided with a tree. When the vehicle came to a rest, it was only half in the pond.

The driver was then taken to Zeeland Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

