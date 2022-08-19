Watch Now
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responds to crash in Tallmadge Township that left vehicle in pond

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday afternoon's SUV-motorcycle collision.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Aug 18, 2022
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that left a vehicle in a pond in Tallmadge Township on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Linden Drive near Winans Street. Officials responded to the scene at around 8:24 p.m.

The investigation showed that a 31-year-old man from Kentwood was driving a red Subaru Forester and heading south bound on Linden Drive. He failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went onto the gravel shoulder. After he corrected, the vehicle drifted across Linden Drive. It then rolled down an embankment into a pond, where it also collided with a tree. When the vehicle came to a rest, it was only half in the pond.

The driver was then taken to Zeeland Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

