Ottawa County Public Defender Office holding expungement clinic

The Ottawa Count Public Defender Office will be hosting an Expungement Fair to give people a chance to set a criminal conviction aside.

The fair will take place on April 29 from 12-4 p.m. At the fair, people will be able to obtain conviction records, be fingerprinted, complete paperwork, and schedule a court date.

Not all offenses are eligible to be expunged during the event, so people who plan to attend must complete a pre-registration form online or make an appointment.

A Spanish version of the form is also available online. Spanish-speaking attorneys will also be available. A criminal record will not be expunged during the event and can take several months to complete the process.

“In Ottawa County, we understand that some residents have made mistakes in their pasts, have served their sentences, and are on roads to better lives,” said Assistant Public Defender Patrick Kolehouse. “Criminal records can put obstacles in those paths for those residents and their families. We want to ease that burden so these residents can more easily finds jobs, housing and other opportunities for better futures.”

The Ottawa County Public Defender Office is also seeking attorneys who are willing to volunteer for the event. Interested attorneys should contact Patrick Kolehouse at pkolehouse@miottawa.org.

