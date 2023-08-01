Ottawa County plans for 2024 budget as officials see rising costs

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Budget season has started in Ottawa County, and commissioners are considering a $269 million budget for fiscal year 2024.

"So, state law forbids us to pass or adopt any budget with a deficit," Ottawa County Finance Director Karen Karasinski said.

She says the budgeting process started months ago— as early as April.

"I think it's just important to know the total county budget includes, it includes the general fund, a number— there are 23— special revenue funds in total," Karasinski added.

The finance team features several people, including Karasinski and County Administrator John Gibbs.

The team did look back to last year to plan for this year. This year's budget is up $15 million; however, the county won't be able to rely on the $41.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

There's only about $13 million let in ARPA funds, and the county plans to use it for "capital improvement projects" over the next few years.

"I would say in the beginning, we probably weren't very good at it— putting things out a few years and thinking ahead...We tended to be more reactive, especially in the beginning," Karasinski explained.

Karasinski told commissioners at Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting that this year's budget increases are due to added living costs, health insurance and other operating expenses.

"So, as far as assumptions and estimates that we made as we prepare the budget, it does include taxable value growth estimate of seven percent," Karasinski said.

Specifically, Ottawa County's finance team has budgeted just more than $500,000 for corporate counsel for fiscal year 2024.

"I think we need to adequately resource all our departments, and that includes corporate counsel. And I think I said that last time as well, right? Whatever that number is, I think it needs to be a realistic number. So if the current line item is going to be the final number, then, you know, corporate counsel has some work to do to get to that number," Commissioner Doug Zylstra said.

In 2023's budget, commissioners set aside $479,000 for corporate counsel. Last month, commissioners upped that budget by $110,000 to cover added costs.

"These budget requests were submitted back in early April. So, on occasion, I may catch something that we're seeing going over and try to get it in the next year. We did not make any adjustments to that original request back from April," Karasinski told FOX 17.

The commissioners have only agreed to look over the budget. There is a public hearing scheduled for September 12.

2024's budget is set to start at the beginning of October.

