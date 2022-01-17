Ottawa County pauses jury trials amid surge in COVID cases

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Jury trials have been paused in a western Michigan county due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Court officials said Monday that the Ottawa County Probate Court and the 20th Judicial Circuit Court, based in Grand Haven, will not summon the public to courthouses to serve as jurors.

The courts expect to resume trials Feb. 1.

Any trial scheduled to begin before that date will be set for new dates.

Michigan health officials said last week that the state’s record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February, and they urged the public to take steps to help control the spread.

Circuit Court Administrator Susan Franklin said judges don’t want to bring large numbers of people into the courthouses.

