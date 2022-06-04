Ottawa Co. to break ground on new Family Justice Center

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ottawa County will break ground on the new Family Justice Center later this month.

The new 56,000 square foot facility will bring all the departments of the 20th Circuit Court’s Family Division together under one roof on the West Olive Campus.

Ottawa County

This includes Juvenile Court, Friend of the Court and other related offices.

The county says that facilities studies, dating as far back as 2006, identified inadequacies in the court facilities in West Olive, including insufficient courtroom space and acoustics, lack of privacy for clients and attorneys, no separate waiting spaces for victims or witnesses and lack of ADA compliant restrooms.

Ottawa County hopes the new Family Justice Center will provide coordinated and centralized services to its community members.

The groundbreaking will take place at Parking Lot C of the Ottawa County Fillmore Complex, on June 9 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will include marks from several county officials and a construction representative.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube