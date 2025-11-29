One person hurt in Wright Twp. I-96 crash involving plow truck

WRIGHT TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one person was hurt in a crash involving a plow truck on EB I-96 on Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the area of 24th Ave. in Wright Twp. around 11 a.m.

Deputies say a pickup truck driver tried to pass an Ottawa County plow truck, and clipped the side of the plow truck. The pickup was sent into the median guard wires. The passenger in the pickup truck was hurt. The plow driver was not hurt.

Crews say EB I-96 at 48th Ave. was closed for the investigation and cleanup.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube