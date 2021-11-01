Multiple people seriously injured after 3-car, pin-in crash in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A three-car, pin-in crash left multiple people seriously injured Sunday evening in Ottawa County.

It happened about 5:12 p.m. on 144th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies’ investigation at the scene showed that a 2012 Audi being driven by a 21-year-old Holland resident was traveling north on 144th near Quincy when it slowed down for a dog near the side of the road.

A 2011 Nissan being driven by a 39-year-old Holland resident wasn’t able to stop in time for the Audi, hitting it from behind.

The impact from that crash forced the Nissan to cross the center line, where it was hit by a southbound 2014 Ford being driven by an 81-year-old Holland resident, deputies said.

Holland Township Fire and Rescue got the occupants of the Nissan out of their vehicle and AMR Ambulance transported them to Holland Hospital with serious injuries.

Ottawa County deputies continue to investigate the crash.