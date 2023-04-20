Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Multiple fire departments respond to barn fire in Chester Township

Screenshot 2023-04-19 at 9.13.06 PM.png
FOX 17
Screenshot 2023-04-19 at 9.13.06 PM.png
Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 21:17:08-04

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in Chester Township on Wednesday. According to Ottawa County Dispatch, calls about the fire came in at about 6:30 p.m.

The fire at the barn was described as a “fully involved fire.” It was knocked down about 20 minutes after the departments arrived at the scene.

One explosion occurred inside the barn. However, it is unknown what caused it.

The damage to the barn is currently unknown. No people or animals were injured from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather