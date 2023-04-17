'I couldn't believe it!': Holland man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man won a $150,000 Powerball prize while on vacation.

The Michigan Lottery says 67-year-old Kim Busscher matched four white balls and the Powerball in the February 25 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Because of the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000.

Michigan Lottery

The lucky winner bought his ticket at the Shell gas station in Fennville.

“I purchased a multi-draw ticket before leaving for vacation so that I wouldn’t miss a drawing while I was gone,” said Busscher. “A few days later, I was sitting on the beach and decided to check my ticket. I saw someone won a $150,000 prize and then started checking off my numbers.

“When I realized I was the big winner, I couldn’t believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right and then we called our family to tell them the good news.”

With his winnings, Busscher says he plans to donate, share with family and save the rest.

