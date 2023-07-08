Home invasion & sexual assault in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are asking for help after a man broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her early Saturday.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a report of home invasion in the 900 block of East Eighth Street, in the Holland Heights neighborhood. The victim, a 78-year-old woman, reported that she had been asleep but awakened to find a man who had broken into her home. She said the man then sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Holland Hospital where she was treated and released.

The only description of the suspect is a man with a “raspy” voice.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Holland Public Safety by calling (616) 355-1150 or e-mailing policetips@cityofholland.com, or anonymously through Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or submitting an online form at www.mosotips.com.

