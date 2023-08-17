Watch Now
Holton man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Ferrysburg drawbridge

Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 13:42:06-04

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — A Holton man has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Ferrysburg Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened while traffic was backed up on the drawbridge before 7 a.m.

We’re told a disabled car was the reason for the backup, which then caused a crash involving nine cars.

Deputies say the first crash led to a second crash involving three vehicles.

A 62-year-old man died in the latter crash, according to OCSO.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

