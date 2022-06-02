Watch
Holland teacher drives school bus to fill driver shortage

Ottawa Area Schools
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 02, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — A high school English teacher in Holland is helping fill a shortage on bus drivers by taking the wheel for his students.

Greg Ceithaml, who also coaches soccer, earned a commercial driver’s license three years ago to help make sure his students are getting to school and back, according to Ottawa Area Schools.

As the bus driver shortage worsened, Greg didn’t hesitate to lend a hand.

“The pandemic has been difficult on many people and, unfortunately, many kids were deeply affected,” says Greg. “I feel having a ride to school is very important, and I knew I had to help any way I could to get these students to school.”

We’re told the school district has since acquired more drivers but Greg continues to step in every now and again.

“Nothing I did was particularly special,” Greg adds. “We have great staff and teachers at Holland High, and anyone would have done the same thing.”

