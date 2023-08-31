Helicopters to be used for LG expansion project in Holland this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officials are giving Holland residents a heads up, saying helicopters will be used during an expansion project at LG Energy Solutions.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says helicopters will hoist equipment near 146th Avenue and Waverly Road while construction takes place Sept. 2–4.

"The trained pilots will fly the helicopters from the West Michigan Regional Airport to our expansion project in Holland,” says LG Energy Solutions. “They will safely take off and land, lifting equipment, from our construction site. The work may be noisy for the area and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

We’re told work will commence each day 30 minutes after sunrise and last for 8–10 hours. Residents living near the construction site will be notified.

