Former daycare worker accused of sexually abusing children charged in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A former daycare worker accused of sexually abusing children has now been charged in Ottawa County.

On Thursday, the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office filed 23 charges against Austin Hapner after an investigation into the 20-year-old's alleged conduct at the Children's Enrichment Center at Grand Valley State University's campus in Allendale.

Hapner faces four counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, twelve counts of capturing an unclothed person and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the case.

Hapner has also been charged with 39 crimes in Kent County — including nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, punishable by life in prison — for allegedly abusing children while employed at the Gro Childcare Academy in Grand Rapids and also while babysitting at private homes in the county.

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On Friday, GVSU President Philomena Mantella released a statement regarding the development in the case.

"I know these charges and the related revelations may renew pain and uncertainty for the children and families most directly affected, as well as for others across our community," Mantella said in part. "We cannot undo the harm or distress experienced by those affected, but we can support those who need us, respect the criminal process, and remain a community that turns toward one another rather than away."

According to court documents, Hapner was arrested earlier this month after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received a tip from authorities in Norway who claimed to have uncovered evidence of Hapner's alleged history of abuse.

These included photos and videos sent via Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

As investigators in Kent and Ottawa County have searched Hapner's technology and found additional evidence of his alleged criminal activity, a total of 62 charges have so far been filed against him.

He remains in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

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