Fillmore Street to close in Georgetown Twp. for culvert replacement

Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 15, 2022
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Georgetown Township road is scheduled to shut down next week while crews work to replace a culvert.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says Fillmore Street will be closed to traffic between Taylor Street and 36th Avenue starting Monday, Sept. 19.

Refer to the posted detours along Cottonwood Drive, Bauer Road and 36th Avenue:

The county says Grand River Park can be accessed through 24th Avenue.

We’re told the project is expected to be completed by late October, weather permitting.

Visit the road commission’s website for updates on this project.

