Endangered Missing Alert issued for 85-year-old woman, last seen near Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Michigan State Police and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department need your help finding a missing and endangered woman.

85-year-old Ella Mae Wellington left her home in Grand Junction between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office says she left a note saying she was heading to Holland, possibly to Flagstar Bank; however, she has not returned home and was last seen in the Holland area.

State police say someone saw her walking on the south side of Lake Macatawa around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wellington is said to have stopped at a house to ask for directions and was later seen on Washington Street, just before 2 p.m., on a traffic camera.

Michigan State Police

She is five-foot-five and 125 pounds.

Wellington has blue eyes and grayish white hair.

According to state police, she drives a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plate number DMR 6543.

The sheriff's office says Wellington does not have her phone with her, and likely is lost somewhere in the Allegan or Holland area.

If you’ve seen Wellington or know where she could be, call 911 or Van Buren County Dispatch at 269-657-3101.

