Driver killed in Grand Haven Township crash and fire

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died in a traffic accident and ensuing fire Sunday morning.

At 5:17 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Haven Township Fire Department responded to a report of an electrical line that had caught a tree on fire in a wooded area west of the intersection of 144th Avenue and Rich Street. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that a single-vehicle crash had caused the blaze.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle was westbound on Rich when the driver failed to stop for the T-intersection with 144th Avenue. The vehicle then left the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck a large tree, came to rest in a wooded area, caught on fire and burned completely.

The vehicle's lone occupant died in the crash. Identification of the victim is pending.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

